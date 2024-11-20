General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of General Mills by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of General Mills by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 47.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, Director Maria Sastre sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,007.58. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 8,083 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $576,156.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,870.64. This trade represents a 35.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,721,336 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

