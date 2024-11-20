Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Generex Biotechnology shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Generex Biotechnology Price Performance

About Generex Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an oral insulin product. The company is also developing AE37, a synthetic peptide vaccine, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to stimulate a potent and specific immune response against tumors expressing the HER-2/neu oncogene in patients with breast cancer and prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generex Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generex Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.