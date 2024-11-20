Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Geospace Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ GEOS traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.43. 40,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,501. The company has a market capitalization of $160.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.62. Geospace Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the second quarter worth about $113,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 2,370.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 14,224 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.