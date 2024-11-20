Glass Wealth Management Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Glass Wealth Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 903.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 99,473 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 10.5% of Glass Wealth Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1,073.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 859.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.2 %

AVGO stock opened at $165.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.31 and a 52-week high of $186.42.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.35%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,917.50. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. William Blair began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

