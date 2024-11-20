Glaxis Capital Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 166.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up 7.3% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $570,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 52,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $49.44.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

