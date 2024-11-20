Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 50,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $636,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,439,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,385,097.60. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $724,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $705,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $515,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $512,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $531,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $536,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $557,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $711,500.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,251 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $18,765.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $724,500.00.

eXp World Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -56.86 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXPI shares. BTIG Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,161,000 after acquiring an additional 118,210 shares in the last quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at about $955,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 27.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 31,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in eXp World by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,982,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,019,000 after purchasing an additional 117,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in eXp World by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

