Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Buys 48,900 Shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,622,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. DNOW makes up approximately 2.2% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.46% of DNOW worth $33,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of DNOW by 1,062.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 45.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 75.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNOW in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNOW in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DNOW alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

DNOW Price Performance

DNOW stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. DNOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.92 million. DNOW had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DNOW Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DNOW

(Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.