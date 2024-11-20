Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of EnerSys worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in EnerSys by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in EnerSys by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in EnerSys by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Insider Activity at EnerSys

In other news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,442.25. This represents a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,800. This trade represents a 7.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ENS opened at $94.14 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $86.41 and a 52-week high of $112.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.72 and its 200-day moving average is $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.78 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

