Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,136,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 249,500 shares during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties accounts for about 1.4% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.61% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $21,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 125.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OR opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -93.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.48%.

OR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

