Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,706,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 562,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,006,000 after acquiring an additional 156,665 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 19,510 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.88.

Haemonetics Price Performance

Shares of HAE opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.32. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.25 and a fifty-two week high of $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.57 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.