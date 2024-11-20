Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Short Interest Down 6.4% in October

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 7,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GBTG opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. Global Business Travel Group has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.89 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

