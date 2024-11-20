Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) Trading 0.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.28 and last traded at $35.23. 3,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 7,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $131.04 million, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average is $33.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,578,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,892,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,437,000 after acquiring an additional 87,092 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF Company Profile

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (ONOF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index that allocates 100% of the portfolio to US equities or short-term Treasurys based on four market indicators. ONOF was launched on Jan 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

