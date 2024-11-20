Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 357,605 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 195% from the previous session’s volume of 121,323 shares.The stock last traded at $49.03 and had previously closed at $48.88.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MLP ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,194,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 616,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after purchasing an additional 96,852 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,028,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 465,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,316,000 after purchasing an additional 129,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 319,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

