Gossan Resources (CVE:GSS) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Gossan Resources Limited (CVE:GSS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Gossan Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$1.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.
Gossan Resources Company Profile
Gossan Resources Limited, an exploration and evaluation stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It holds interest in the Glitter property located in the Sturgeon Lake Greenstone Belt of Northwestern Ontario; the Gander Gold property covers an area of 8,875 hectares situated in Newfoundland; and the Weir Pond project covers an area of 975 hectares and the Island Pond properties cover an area of 1,050 hectares located in Newfoundland.
