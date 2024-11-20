Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 1,821 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $18,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,407,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,610 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,568,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,473,000 after buying an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 53.7% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,906,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,372,000 after acquiring an additional 666,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,904,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,112,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,436,000 after purchasing an additional 267,490 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $103.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novartis

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.