Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys 21,329 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 13,689 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 237,982 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $21,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 30.1% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $73.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average is $82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.