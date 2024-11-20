Grandfield & Dodd LLC Grows Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.07% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $30,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,291.04. This trade represents a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GEHC. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $94.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

