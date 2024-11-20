Grandfield & Dodd LLC Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 251,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 14,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,506,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,623 shares during the period. Finally, MWA Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 21,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $118.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $521.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

