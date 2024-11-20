Grandfield & Dodd LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,349 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 39,053.3% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 487,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,343,000 after purchasing an additional 486,213 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $103,422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,158.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,912,000 after acquiring an additional 379,674 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,692,000 after buying an additional 193,596 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $271.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $206.50 and a 12-month high of $276.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $264.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

