GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.89, but opened at $69.07. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF shares last traded at $62.84, with a volume of 8,125,942 shares trading hands.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Down 4.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.50.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the third quarter worth $2,412,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,079,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.