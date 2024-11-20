Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December accounts for approximately 0.5% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XDEC. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth about $704,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 337,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 10.3% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS XDEC opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $386.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.31.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

