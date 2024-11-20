Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.89. 9,532 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 4,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Gray Television Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $752.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

