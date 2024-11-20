Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 6761185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Guild Esports Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.27, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of £281,743.00, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.02.

About Guild Esports

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner worldwide. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

