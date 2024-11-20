Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Sells $575,723.12 in Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) Director David C. Hardie sold 44,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $575,723.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,130,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,439,848.24. The trade was a 2.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Hallador Energy Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of HNRG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. 407,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,980. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $551.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.62.
Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $105.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 154.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 66.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.
About Hallador Energy
Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.
