Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Hasbro alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HAS

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Hasbro Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 351.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 7,141.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after buying an additional 55,847 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Hasbro by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,163,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAS stock opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.32. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.63. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -60.34%.

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.