Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.67.
HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.
HAS stock opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.32. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.63. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Hasbro Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -60.34%.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
