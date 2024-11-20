Head-To-Head Contrast: Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) vs. Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI)

Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pioneer Bankshares and Old National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 0.00 Old National Bancorp 0 1 6 0 2.86

Old National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $20.43, indicating a potential downside of 2.40%. Given Old National Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Old National Bancorp pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

83.7% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Old National Bancorp 17.93% 10.10% 1.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and Old National Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Bankshares $15.49 million 1.61 $1.90 million N/A N/A Old National Bancorp $1.86 billion 3.59 $581.99 million $1.65 12.68

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Pioneer Bankshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise personal installment and single-pay, and auto loans; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction, as well as home mortgage and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, online and mobile banking tools, merchant services, and cash management services. Further, it offers investment products, such as individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed, and variable annuities. Additionally, the company provides personalized investment advisory services, as well as securities and insurance products and services. Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Stanley, Virginia.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. The company also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

