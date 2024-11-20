Head-To-Head Review: International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) versus Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Disco shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Disco has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Zeolite has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Disco and International Zeolite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Disco 29.12% 27.79% 20.45% International Zeolite -92.68% N/A -96.54%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Disco $2.13 billion 13.91 $581.02 million $0.64 42.74 International Zeolite $450,000.00 2.32 -$370,000.00 ($0.01) -2.46

This table compares Disco and International Zeolite”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Disco has higher revenue and earnings than International Zeolite. International Zeolite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Disco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Disco beats International Zeolite on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment. In addition, it is involved in the disassembly and recycling of precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines, as well as provides training services for the maintenance and operation of its products. Further, the company leases precision machines; and purchases and sells used machines. Additionally, it manufactures precision diamond abrasive tools, as well as offers chargeable processing services. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About International Zeolite

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company markets and supplies natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for agriculture, industrial, and home use; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers. It also has interests in the Bromley Creek zeolite project, which consists of one mineral lease and four mineral claims covering approximately 1,134.75 hectares located near Princeton, British Columbia; and the Sun Group zeolite project covering approximately 527.167 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Canadian Zeolite Corp. and changed its name to International Zeolite Corp. in March 2018. International Zeolite Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

