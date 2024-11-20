Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 153.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

HELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Helen of Troy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $67.09 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.02.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 39.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

