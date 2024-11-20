Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,857,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $78,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,953.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,189,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,925,000 after buying an additional 23,035,594 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,228.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,825,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,086 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,185,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 92.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,404,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,037. The trade was a 26.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $5,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,127.93. This trade represents a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,617 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE HPE opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

