Hilton Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 770,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,655,000. Simplify MBS ETF comprises 3.1% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned about 5.93% of Simplify MBS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTBA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $1,483,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simplify MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,620,000 after acquiring an additional 90,280 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MTBA opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.86. Simplify MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $51.97.

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

