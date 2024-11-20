Hilton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Hilton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,233 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,534.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 67,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 62,904 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,111,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIL opened at $91.67 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $91.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.62.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

