Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Hilton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 319.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 46,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.33, for a total transaction of $22,453,729.75. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,724,268.66. This represents a 21.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.50.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $464.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.59. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $492.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

