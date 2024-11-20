Hilton Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 63.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Clean Harbors by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $1,515,291.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,657 shares in the company, valued at $13,937,625.94. The trade was a 9.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,955,400.64. The trade was a 11.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,586 shares of company stock worth $4,351,841. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CLH stock opened at $246.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.46. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.42 and a 52-week high of $267.11.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
