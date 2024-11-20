Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 3,720 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Hilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Primo Water by 0.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,647,000 after purchasing an additional 32,875 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Primo Water by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,868,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Primo Water by 27.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,401,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after purchasing an additional 300,929 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 43.6% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,849,000 after purchasing an additional 419,370 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Primo Water by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,788,000 after purchasing an additional 53,241 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PRMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Primo Water Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 22.36%.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.