Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 673 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Hilton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 73.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 23.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,474 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 9.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 10.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SNX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Simon Leung sold 6,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $769,689.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,664.63. This represents a 21.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Vetter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $2,462,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,174,156.34. This trade represents a 23.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,645 shares of company stock worth $8,414,329 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.77. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $133.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.55 and its 200 day moving average is $119.73.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.70%.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

