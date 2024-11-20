Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys 808 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Intuit by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $644.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $557.29 and a 1 year high of $714.78. The firm has a market cap of $180.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $634.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $630.75.

Insider Activity

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total transaction of $1,941,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,010.56. This represents a 89.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $737.06.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

