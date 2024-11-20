Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $12.31 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,924 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.1% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $233.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.14 and its 200-day moving average is $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $216.92 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

