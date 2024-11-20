Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth $45,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Corteva from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.68.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

