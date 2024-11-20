Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $2,183,619,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,001,269,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,424,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,970,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $128,825,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $240.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.56 and a 12-month high of $251.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. This represents a 7.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.20.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

