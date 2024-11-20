HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CTO Dharmesh Shah Sells 25,000 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total value of $16,815,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,323,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,973,789.90. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HubSpot Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $11.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $694.48. The stock had a trading volume of 338,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,701. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,526.87, a P/E/G ratio of 82.30 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $562.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.88. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $724.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.68.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 11.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 25.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 75.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $9,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

