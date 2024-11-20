i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU) Director Richard Scott Young Buys 195,000 Shares of Stock

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) Director Richard Scott Young acquired 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$124,800.00.

i-80 Gold Trading Up 22.2 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at C$0.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 1.57. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.47 and a 1-year high of C$2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$296.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark upgraded i-80 Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.90.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

