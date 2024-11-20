Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading Up 40% – Time to Buy?

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) shot up 40% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.14. 68,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 277,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Ideanomics Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.81 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51.
Ideanomics Company Profile
Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ideanomics
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Stock Average Calculator
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.