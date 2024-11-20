Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading Up 40% – Time to Buy?

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) shot up 40% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.14. 68,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 277,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Ideanomics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.81 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51.

Ideanomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.