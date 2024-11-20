IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $267.06 and last traded at $268.80. 77,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 132,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.51.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.57 and its 200 day moving average is $176.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.37.

IES declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 37,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $5,982,989.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,934,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,762,169. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Gendell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.26, for a total transaction of $1,872,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,976 shares in the company, valued at $23,964,785.76. This trade represents a 7.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,208 shares of company stock worth $16,967,207 over the last ninety days. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IES by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IES by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in IES by 17.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IES by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of IES by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

