Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,006,000 after acquiring an additional 51,654 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,702,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,998,000 after purchasing an additional 133,853 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 802,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,447,000 after buying an additional 35,145 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 742,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,047,000 after buying an additional 50,753 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $266.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.77 and a 52 week high of $277.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $246.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.30.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

