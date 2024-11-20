Ingenta (LON:ING) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 79 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 79.50 ($1.01). Approximately 2,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 15,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.01).

Ingenta Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a market capitalization of £11.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.33 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 112.03.

Ingenta Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Ingenta’s payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

About Ingenta

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

