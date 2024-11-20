Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,194 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 92.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,764,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,332,000 after purchasing an additional 846,967 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 177.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 396,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,491,000 after buying an additional 253,949 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 55,219.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 174,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,240,000 after acquiring an additional 174,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ingredion by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,009,000 after acquiring an additional 125,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 405,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,303,000 after acquiring an additional 123,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,024,857.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,374.20. This represents a 30.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $861,120.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,922.44. This represents a 17.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,857. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR stock opened at $141.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $100.90 and a 1-year high of $155.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.87.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.17.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

