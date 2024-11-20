InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 million, a P/E ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 0.13. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

