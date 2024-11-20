Insider Buying: Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN) Director Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) Director Steven D. Cosler purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.22 per share, with a total value of $148,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,869.86. This trade represents a 65.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,491. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($2.19). The company had revenue of $314.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.21 million. Equities analysts predict that Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardian Pharmacy Services

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRDN. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,260,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

