Insider Buying: Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Insider Acquires 1,120,973 Shares of Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Coombs purchased 1,120,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £986,456.24 ($1,251,848.02).

Andrew Coombs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

On Thursday, September 26th, Andrew Coombs sold 1,008,700 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £988,526 ($1,254,474.62).

On Tuesday, September 24th, Andrew Coombs sold 48,220 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.27), for a total transaction of £48,220 ($61,192.89).

On Monday, September 2nd, Andrew Coombs purchased 5,126 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £4,972.22 ($6,309.92).

Sirius Real Estate Stock Performance

Sirius Real Estate stock traded down GBX 2.05 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 85.45 ($1.08). The company had a trading volume of 2,574,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,249. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 95.64. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 82.40 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 101.80 ($1.29). The company has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.81.

Sirius Real Estate Increases Dividend

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.03. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 7,142.86%.

(Get Free Report)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.