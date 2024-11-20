Insider Selling: Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) General Counsel Sells 2,513 Shares of Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $228,205.53. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 248,745 shares in the company, valued at $22,588,533.45. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Philip Mazzara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Philip Mazzara sold 42,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $4,055,520.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Philip Mazzara sold 25,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $1,518,500.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Philip Mazzara sold 8,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $344,960.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,701,698.70.

Astera Labs Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ALAB traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,780,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,462. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.22. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $100.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 30.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Astera Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Astera Labs by 445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

